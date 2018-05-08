Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

Equity-index futures in Asia point to a mixed start as investors assessed the implications of President Donald Trump’s decision to scrap a nuclear deal with Iran. The dollar rose and Treasury yields pushed higher.

Futures on benchmarks in Japan and Australia were little changed, fell in Hong Kong and rose in South Korea. The S&P 500 Index pared losses to close flat. West Texas crude sank as much as 4.4 percent before recovering in a volatile trading session as investors digested what the Iran move could mean for energy supplies. The greenback strengthened for a third day. Ten-year Treasury yields rose toward 3 percent after JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon warned a climb to 4 percent may be coming.

Concern about an increase in geopolitical tension is weighing on global sentiment at the same time as concerns over higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Sanctions on Iran could potentially disrupt supplies from OPEC’s third-largest producer and open an uncertain new chapter for the Middle East.

“This further example of US isolationism is something that can continue to erode foreign investor enthusiasm for owning U.S. assets over time, if not right here and now,” Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, Argentina’s peso pared losses after the government was said to be in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $30 billion flexible credit line to help defend the currency after it dropped to a record. Italian shares tumbled on the prospect for fresh elections that may boost the chances of a populist government taking power. Turkey’s lira hit another low and the country’s benchmark equity index fell.

Some key events coming up this week:

Malaysia holds a general election Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

There’s a Bank of England policy decision on Thursday.

U.S. inflation data for April is due the same day.

Some of the company earnings due include Walt Disney, Petrobras, Marriott, Toyota, Ambev and Deutsche Telekom.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell less than 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 500 Index futures rose less than 0.1 percent.

Kospi index futures added 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index ended the trading day little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 percent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3 percent to the highest this year.

The euro declined 0.5 percent to $1.186, the weakest since December.

The British pound fell 0.1 percent to $1.3544, the weakest in more than four months.

The Japanese yen was up less than 0.1 percent to 109.06 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose almost three basis points to 2.98 percent.

