Argentina Is in Talks to Get a $30 Billion Flexible Credit Line From the IMF

Argentina is in talks to get a $30 billion flexible credit line from the International Monetary Fund, according to a person with direct knowledge.

President Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday Argentina has begun talks with the Fund after the peso selloff spread to credit and stock markets, forcing the central bank to raise interest rates to 40 percent. Macri didn’t mention how large the line was. The IMF didn’t immediately return calls or emails for comment.

“This is going to allow us to strengthen our growth and development program,” Macri said in a televised address. “This will allow us to face the new global scenario and avoid a crisis like the ones we have faces before in our history.

The speech was the first time that Macri has spoken to the country after three surprise rate hikes in the past 10 days and the peso’s worst weekly decline in more than a year. The currency has plunged more than 20 percent this year, dragging down assets from bonds to stocks and raising the nation’s risk profile and renewing concerns about Argentina’s debt management.

The peso erased earlier losses and gained as much as 1.3 percent after Macri’s announcement.

"An IMF flexible credit line would no doubt provide some comfort," said Kevin Daly, a London-based money manager who helps oversee $14 billion in emerging-market debt at Aberdeen Asset Management. "I think you’ll see some selling into strength if there’s a rally on back of this."