Talpins's Element Hedge Fund Is Sued for Gender Discrimination

A former managing director at Element Capital Management sued the hedge fund, alleging that she received far less pay than her male counterparts and had to handle menial tasks for founder Jeffrey Talpins, including reconciling his decorating bills and managing his traffic tickets.

Deborah Rose Stine, 52, who joined Element in March 2015, filed the gender discrimination suit against the firm last week in New York Supreme Court after initially submitting a complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September, according to a copy of the court filing.

A representative for Element Capital said Stine’s employment was terminated due to poor performance.

“The allegations in the complaint are baseless and Element intends to fully defend itself against these false claims,” the representative said.

Stine, who was hired by Element to handle domestic and international taxes, accounting and payroll management and to oversee Talpins’ personal finances, said in the complaint that her compensation “paled in comparison” to that of male managing directors. When Stine was fired in 2017, the complaint says, Element’s 54-member staff included only six other women, four of whom were administrative assistants.