Monsanto's CEO, Technology Chief to Exit After Bayer Takeover

Monsanto Co. Chief Executive Officer Hugh Grant and several other senior executives, including the seed giant’s scientific leader Robb Fraley, will depart after the company’s takeover by Germany’s Bayer AG is completed in the current quarter.

Grant, who has spent 35 years at St. Louis-based Monsanto, is leaving at the closing of the deal "to pursue new opportunities," he said in a company statement on Monday. Chief Technology Officer Fraley is among a group of executives who will leave shortly after the deal is complete.

Monsanto executives who will become members of the crop science executive leadership team at Bayer after the takeover include current Monsanto President and Chief Operating Officer Brett Begemann.