Microsoft and Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Becoming Friends

Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. may be competing with each other in the cloud-computing market, but in the realm of voice-controlled personal assistants, Cortana and Alexa are forging a friendship.

On Monday, the two companies showed the fruits of a collaboration announced last August to let Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana talk to each other. In a demonstration at Microsoft’s Build developer’s conference, Cortana executive Megan Saunders used Alexa to order milk and then had the assistant wake Cortana to check her schedule and send email.

Then Alexa Senior Vice President Tom Taylor demonstrated using Cortana at work to check on his restaurant reservation before asking Cortana to raise Alexa to order an Uber. Alexa even declared that she likes Cortana, although neither assistant sang The Turtles’ hit "Happy Together."