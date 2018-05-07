Lundin-Euro Sun Make Hostile Nevsun Offer as Copper Tightens

Sweden’s billionaire Lundin family is looking to step up its presence in copper with a hostile bid for Nevsun Resources Inc. that would be the industry’s biggest takeover this year. Nevsun shares surged.

Lundin Mining Corp. and Euro Sun Mining Inc. made an unsolicited C$1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) offer for Nevsun, which the Vancouver-based company turned down. For Euro Sun, the prize is Nevsun’s Bisha mine in Eritrea. For Lundin, it’s the Timok copper-gold project in Serbia.

Under a proposal announced after the close of regular trading on Monday, Lundin would get Nevsun’s European assets, while Euro Sun would own Bisha and the company’s cash balance. Timok offers Lundin a chance to replace long-term production growth lost by its exit from the Democratic Republic of Congo, as the copper market heads toward a supply deficit after years of belt tightening by producers to withstand low prices.

The Swedish-Canadian family has said it’s looking to spend as much as $3 billion on a new industrial-metal asset as prices recover. But the dearth of new copper mines puts a premium on high-grade projects such as Timok, accounting for Nevsun’s reluctance to a sell.

Numerous Attempts

Lundin said it had made numerous attempts to engage Nevsun, first approaching it in February, before submitting its latest proposal April 30.

Nevsun said Tuesday that its board unanimously rejected the proposal. The non-binding offer undervalues its assets and “presents a problematic structure,” it said.

The proposal would represent roughly a 29 percent premium on where Nevsun’s shares closed Monday at C$3.87 apiece in Toronto. Nevsun shareholders would receive total considerations of C$5 per Nevsun share, consisting of C$2 in cash, C$2 in Lundin shares and C$1 of Euro Sun shares.

Nevsun shares gained as much as 23 percent on Tuesday, the steepest intraday advance since November 2014. At 10:14 a.m. in Toronto, they were up 15 percent, while Lundin Mining was down 3.5 percent.

“Our inclusion of cash and Lundin Mining shares will allow Nevsun shareholders to both crystallize value now and continue to share in the future growth of not only the Timok project, but benefit from the success of Lundin Mining’s operations, while participating in Lundin Mining’s future dividends,” Lundin Mining Chief Executive Officer Paul Conibear said.

(A previous version of this story corrected spelling of company name in penultimate paragraph)