Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Considering Counterbid to Disney

21st Century Fox Inc. rose as much as 5.1 percent in late trading on a report that Comcast Corp. plans to make a bid for most of its assets, countering a previously accepted offer from Walt Disney Co.

Comcast is talking to investment banks about obtaining bridge financing for an all-cash bid, Reuters reported on Monday. The move threatens Disney’s $52 billion deal to purchase Fox’s film and TV assets.

A bid would further complicate a global game of M&A chess between media giants. Comcast has already made a 22 billion pound ($30 billion) offer to acquire the 61 percent stake in European pay-TV group Sky Plc that Fox doesn’t already own. But Fox and Disney also are interested in buying the business.

Comcast is asking investment banks to increase the bridge financing line they have already arranged for the Sky offer by as much as $60 billion to finance the Fox bid, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fox shares climbed as high as $39.99 in the wake of the report. They had been up 10 percent this year through Monday’s close.