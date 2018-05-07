D.E. Shaw Fired Fund Manager Daniel Michalow for ‘Gross Violations’

D. E. Shaw & Co. fired veteran fund manager Daniel Michalow after an internal review found that numerous employees had accused him of gross violations, the company said in a statement.

“Daniel Michalow engaged in gross violations of our standards and values,” according to a spokesperson for D. E. Shaw on Monday. “During the course of a recent investigation prompted by an employee complaint, a number of other employees came forward to report his abusive and offensive conduct. His employment was swiftly terminated.”

Michalow didn’t immediately comment on the matter. He sent a five-page letter to the firm, saying his termination was unfair, Business Insider reported Monday.