China Foreign Reserves Fall More Than Forecast as Yuan Drops

China’s foreign-currency stockpile declined more than estimated last month as the yuan weakened.

Reserves fell $18 billion to a five-month low of $3.12 trillion in April, the People’s Bank of China said Monday. That’s below the $3.13 trillion estimate in Bloomberg’s survey of economists and down from $3.14 trillion in March.

The decline marks the second monthly shrinkage this year in the world’s biggest foreign-currency stockpile after a drop in February ended 12 months of gains. The decline signals the potential for outflow pressures as the yuan weakens. Still, China’s economic outlook remains solid which may support confidence in the currency.

“Reserves will remain largely balanced this year, but if the dollar continues to strengthen, capital outflow pressures will be back,” said Iris Pang, an economist at ING Groep NV in Hong Kong and one of the most accurate forecasters for the stockpile in April. The drop was due mostly to valuation effects because a stronger dollar tends to reduce the value of assets denominated in yen or the euro, she said.

The yuan weakened 0.9 percent against the dollar in April after posting its biggest quarterly gain in a decade from January to March.

“The strength of the yuan has continued to create incentives to hold yuan-dominated assets,” Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis SA in Hong Kong, wrote in a recent report. “We expect yield differentials to remain key in the future, putting pressure on the PBOC as the Fed normalizes its monetary policy.”

