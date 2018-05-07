Athenahealth Surges After Elliott Seeks $6.46 Billion Takeover

Athenahealth Inc. shares surged after Elliott Management Corp. bid to acquire the company for $160 a share.

The firm led by billionaire Paul Singer said it made an all-cash takeover, which would value the medical company at $6.46 billion. CNBC reported the bid earlier, saying Elliott is working with partners on the acquisition.

Athenaheath shares rose as much 23 percent in New York, the biggest gain in almost a year.

In February, former General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt became chairman of Athenahealth, which makes an online platform doctors use to manage their practices. Elliott disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the company last May, saying it would seek to change some of the company’s operations.