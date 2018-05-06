U.S. Crude Edges Toward $70 as Traders Brace for Iran Decision

Oil futures in New York were on the verge of passing $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as traders braced for a re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Prices added as much as 0.3 percent to $69.91 a barrel after a 1.9 percent gain on Friday. Even though U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he’ll pull out of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal as a May 12 deadline nears, American officials already are positioning for post-accord negotiations. New sanctions could disrupt crude exports from OPEC’s third-largest producer. An Iranian official on Sunday said a “suitable price” is $60 to $65 a barrel.

Oil has rallied about 16 percent so far this year as OPEC and allied producers crimp a global glut and geopolitical risks multiply in the Mideast region that’s home to almost half the world’s crude. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries will meet next month in Vienna.

West Texas Intermediate oil for June delivery advanced 10 cents to $69.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 6:15 a.m. in Singapore. It reached within 3 cents of the $70 mark on Friday. Total volume traded was about 75 percent below the 100-day average. Prices rose 2.4 percent last week.

Brent for July settlement climbed 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.01 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude was at a $5.34 premium to July WTI.

Iran’s deputy oil minister for international and commercial affairs, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, elaborated on Iran’s view on the market after Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh earlier in the day said the country supports “reasonable” prices and is not an advocate of costlier crude.

The Persian Gulf country’s regional arch-rival Saudi Arabia is said to want crude closer to $80 a barrel, in part to support a stake sale in its state energy giant. The OPEC nations continue to clash in proxy conflicts from Syria to Yemen.