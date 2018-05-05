Buffett to Musk: ‘There Are Some Pretty Goods Moats Around’

Warren Buffett says it feels like there’s been more moats that have become susceptible to invasion recently.

Buffett was responding to a shareholder question at Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s annual meeting about the health-care venture between Berkshire, Amazon.com Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. He said that the three companies are attacking an industry moat among the whole health industry. It’s a “huge” moat, he said.

Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charles Munger often use the “moat” term to discuss the competitive advantages that businesses have. Berkshire is always trying to expand the moats around its businesses.

That inevitably brought up a question about Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk calling moats “lame” at the company’s earnings call on May 2. Responding to a question about Tesla’s supercharger network and whether it should be available to other automakers or kept as a strategic moat, Musk had this to say:

“First of all, I think moats are lame,” Musk said. “They’re like nice in a sort of quaint, vestigial way. But if your only defense against invading armies is a moat, you will not last long. What matters is the pace of innovation. That is the fundamental determinant of competitiveness.”

“Elon may turn things upside down in some areas, I don’t think he’d want to take us on in candy,” Buffett quipped. Berkshire owns See’s Candies.

“There are some pretty good moats around,” Buffett said.

