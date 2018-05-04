politics

U.S. Confirms It Will End Honduras Protected Status in 2020

People hold Honduran flags at the border fence during a rally in Tijuana.

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is delaying the effective date of ending Temporary Protected Status for Honduras by 18 months to January 5, 2020 to “allow for an orderly transition,” Dept. of Homeland Security says in emailed statement.

