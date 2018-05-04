Manafort Judge Questions If Mueller Overstepped His Authority

A judge sharply questioned whether Special Counsel Robert Mueller overstepped his authority by charging Paul Manafort with crimes unrelated to Russian election interference while also suggesting he was indicted to coerce him to cooperate against President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge T. S. Ellis III expressed deep skepticism Friday about whether Mueller went too far in signing a bank- and tax-fraud indictment against Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign chairman. Ellis questioned how Mueller could prosecute financial crimes dating back a decade but not accuse Manafort of crimes related to the election.

“I don’t see how this indictment has anything to do with anything the special prosecutor is authorized to investigate,” Ellis said at a hearing in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, concerning a motion by Manafort to dismiss the case. The hearing ended without a ruling, and Ellis didn’t say when he would rule.

Ellis said it appeared that prosecutors were using the indictment of Manafort to pressure him to cooperate against Trump. Manafort, 69, has pleaded not guilty and disputes Mueller’s assertion that he violated U.S. laws when he worked for a decade as a political consultant for pro-Russian groups in Ukraine.

“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort’s bank fraud,” Ellis said. “You really care about what information he might give you about Mr. Trump and what might lead to his impeachment or prosecution.”

Ellis is overseeing one of two indictments against Manafort. Manafort is also charged in Washington with money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent of Ukraine.

The cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria), and U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).