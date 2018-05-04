HSBC Hammered as Investors Ignore Buyback to Focus on Expenses

HSBC Holdings Plc’s announcement of a $2 billion share buyback wasn’t enough to placate investors, who sent the stock tumbling after the bank reported costs rose at a faster pace than revenue in the first quarter.

The buyback is expected to be HSBC’s only one this year “given the growth opportunities we currently see,” the company said in an investor presentation Friday. It came as HSBC announced first-quarter revenue and profit that largely matched analysts’ expectations.

Costs, however, rose 8 percent on an adjusted basis, outpacing revenue. That helped send the bank’s shares as much as 2.7 percent lower in afternoon Hong Kong trading.

Chief Executive Officer John Flint, a HSBC lifer who took over in February, is scheduled to unveil his strategic plan for the global behemoth in the coming months. While he inherited the Asia-focused lender back in expansion mode after years of restructuring, profitability has lagged rivals and the CEO must show investors how he can galvanize returns. He’s considering exiting more countries and boosting spending on technology to fend off startup challengers and encroachment from technology companies, Bloomberg News has reported.

The rising costs and subdued return on equity reported Friday underline the challenges. HSBC’s return on equity came in at 7.5 percent, lower than its target of 10 percent and below the last-reported levels at its closest rivals in size, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BNP Paribas SA.

HSBC disappointed some investors by not unveiling any buyback when it last delivered results in February. The lender said at the time a buyback wasn’t possible for technical reasons, and held the door open for a share repurchase in the second quarter.

Adjusted revenue rose 2.5 percent to $13.9 billion, compared with the average $13.8 billion estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by the bank. Adjusted profit dropped 2.9 percent to $6 billion from a year earlier, also in line with forecasts.