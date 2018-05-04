Here Are Some Things You Could Buy With $130,000

Say someone gave you $130,000. Or you just want to spend $130,000 for fun. Or you’d like to spend $130,000 because you know someone will pay you back. Sometimes it’s not clear. Anyway, here are some things you could buy with that amount of money.

A Lightly Used Aston Martin

A 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S. Source: Park Place Aston Martin

This 2015 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S has 8,200 miles on it and comes painted in Montana Orange, with black interiors lined with Alcantara suede. Capable of a 3.7-second sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour and a top speed of 205mph, this was the brand’s fastest car off the production line at the time of its release. At $123,950, you’ll still have some money left over for speeding tickets.

Matching Bell & Ross Watches

Bell & Ross BR-X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor watch. Source: Bell & Ross

If you are, shall we say, a hands-on person, try these extra-thin, his-and-hers Bell & Ross BR-X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor watches, which cost $64,900 apiece. The 42.5-millimeter stainless-steel case has a self-winding Suisse movement, creates 21,600 vibrations per hour, and comes with a flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

Your Own Plane

A Piper personal aircraft. Photographer: dmadau/iStockphoto

Instead of hiding your dough in the Cayman Islands, why not fly yourself and three pals there for a weekend getaway? Doug Pendleton, aircraft finance manager at Archer, says “You can get a real nice Archer or Dakota for $130,000.” It’s consistently reliable: a little slow but comfortable (not cramped), safe, stable, and easy to land, even on short, dodgy runways.

Cruise Around the World

A Viking ship in London. Photographer: Anna Lythgoe

Two tickets for a penthouse veranda on Viking’s five-month cruise come to $119,990. Coast from Îles du Salut, French Guiana, to Montevideo, Uruguay, while stopping at ports in Hobart, Tasmania, and Fort Dauphin, Madagascar. Instead of 90 days behind bars for campaign finance fraud, why not enjoy 21 countries and 49 days of open bar on the high seas?

Lots of Baggage



A Ghurka trunk desk. Source: Gurka

Or skip the cruise and begin planning your next trip with a complete 10-piece set of Ghurka steamer trunks. Add a Starling Ostrich Bucket Bag in military khaki for her, and there’s still enough left for that Vintage Wellesley Tote in chestnut alligator, for a total of $127,500.

A Bunch of Motorbikes

A pack of 2018 Ducati Scramblers. Source: Ducati

Risk it all and sample the entire 2018 line of Ducati motorcycles, which adds up to $128,265. The Panigale V4 was named “most beautiful bike” at the 2017 Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo e Motociclo. Cycle World called the 2018 model “the fastest Ducati super bike we’ve ever ridden.”

School Supplies

Two No. 2 pencils. Photographer: Schatzif/iStockphoto

Help save your school district and purchase 12-packs of Dixon Ticonderoga #2 HB soft pencils. It would take 29,279 packs to reach $129,998—enough for every student in St. Louis.

Fine Wine

A bottle of Calon Ségur. Source: Vendors

You could get 144 cases of 2016 Château Calon Ségur for $129,600. Classified a third-growth in the 1855 classification—when France laid down the classes of Bordeaux—it drinks like a second-growth that will remind you to keep minding your first love. The original owner, the Marquis de Ségur, who also owned Lafite and Latour, once said: “I make my wine at Lafite and Latour, but my heart is in Calon.”

Therapy

Getting solid counsel. Photographer: Bruce Ayres/The Image Bank

866 hours of marriage counseling, at $125 per hour, will get you to $129,900. Even then, fixing it is a lot cheaper than divorce.