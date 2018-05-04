FF Group Says Short Seller's Claims About its Reach Are 'False'

Greek retailer FF Group said it may take legal action after a short-seller’s critique sent the company’s shares plunging 30 percent.

The company said on Friday that a report by Quintessential Capital Management, presented at a conference in New York, is "false, slanderous and misleading, resulting in an immediate damage of both the Company’s and its shareholders’ interests.”

"The Company has already instructed its legal advisers to proceed with all necessary measures they deem appropriate in order to protect the rights of the Company, its shareholders and the public against any civil and/or criminal matters,” FF Group said in a statement on the Athens stock exchange.

QCM said on Thursday it was betting against the stock because FF Group’s Folli Follie chain may only have half the reach outlined in its last annual report. The brand may be operating 289 outlets, compared with a tally of 630 outlined in financial statements to the end of 2016, QCM said.

“The findings are staggering," the New York-based fund’s founder Gabriel Grego told delegates at the New York conference. Sales in Asia, which FF Group says accounts for as much as 68 percent of revenue, “are probably a small fraction of what it looks,” he said.

QCM’s research, based on months of phone calls and site visits, points to a company with “decreasing revenue, network size and cash balances," the fund said in a statement on its website published after the presentation.

FF Group has 613 million euros ($734 million) of debt, including 250 million euros of bonds due July 2019 and 150 million Swiss francs ($150 million) of notes due November 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue for 2017 was 1.4 billion euros.

The 2019 bonds fell 36 cents on the euro on Friday to about 60 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Quintessential is a long-short equity fund based in New York with less than $50 million under management. In October 2015, it published a report on Globo Plc, a software company based in Athens and listed in London, claiming that at least 60 percent of the company’s sales were fabricated. The report, initially refuted by Globo’s top management, led to the resignation of the chief executive and financial officers and the collapse of the company days later.