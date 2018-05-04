Eurasia Sees Zambia Default Risk Rising as IMF Loan Talks Stall

Eurasia Sees Zambia Default Risk Rising as IMF Loan Talks StallBy
-
Kwacha weakens to four-month low, Eurobond yields soar
-
Zambia seen vulnerable to shocks from metal prices, drought
Zambia’s currency extended its decline to a four-month low against the dollar and its Eurobond yields soared as loan talks with the International Monetary Fund stalled amid concern the country is under-reporting its external debt.
The kwacha weakened 0.8 percent to 10.034 per dollar Friday, bringing its decline in the past two weeks to 5.9 percent. Yields on $1.25 billion of 2027 Eurobonds climbed 12 basis points to 9.43 percent, the highest since December 2016. The yield has surged 246 basis points from a record low in January.
Negotiations with the IMF over a long-delayed $1.3 billion loan are unlikely to produce a deal before the end of the year, Ty McCormick, an Africa analyst at Eurasia Group, wrote in a client note dated May 3.
Here are some of Eurasia’s views on Zambia:
- “External debt is likely higher than the official $8.7 billion figure; a planned review of the situation has been delayed and the results may not be made public”
- “The risk of default is low in 2018, but will increase substantially in 2019 and 2020 absent a concerted effort to cut spending” and an IMF program
- “President Edgar Lungu’s cash-strapped government has resisted the IMF’s calls to rein in spending. Lungu will probably continue to borrow and spend in the lead up to the election” in 2021
- Debt figures “will likely be revised upward after the Finance Ministry completes its debt sustainability analysis,” expected in June
- “Nonetheless, this is not a Mozambique-style ‘hidden debt’ situation;” rather a “breakdown” of the debt-tracking process as individual ministries and parastals secured project financing
- “Rising copper prices will provide a small cushion in the short term, but the government remains highly vulnerable to external shocks such as a slump in commodity prices or a drought that dents hydropower production and in turn hurts the mining sector”