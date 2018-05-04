Eurasia Sees Zambia Default Risk Rising as IMF Loan Talks Stall

Zambia’s currency extended its decline to a four-month low against the dollar and its Eurobond yields soared as loan talks with the International Monetary Fund stalled amid concern the country is under-reporting its external debt.

The kwacha weakened 0.8 percent to 10.034 per dollar Friday, bringing its decline in the past two weeks to 5.9 percent. Yields on $1.25 billion of 2027 Eurobonds climbed 12 basis points to 9.43 percent, the highest since December 2016. The yield has surged 246 basis points from a record low in January.

Negotiations with the IMF over a long-delayed $1.3 billion loan are unlikely to produce a deal before the end of the year, Ty McCormick, an Africa analyst at Eurasia Group, wrote in a client note dated May 3.

Here are some of Eurasia’s views on Zambia: