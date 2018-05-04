BMW Boosts Autos Returns as Tech Spending, Currencies Weigh

BMW AG boosted profitability at its automotive operations, stoked by record sales of models like the 5-Series sedan, to offset the negative impacts of currency headwinds and increased technology spending.

The German manufacturer’s return on sales in its autos unit rose to 9.7 percent during the first quarter, up from 9.4 percent a year ago, the Munich-based company said Friday in a statement. Both Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG last week reported first-quarter results weighed down by a strengthening euro.

“Our industry is currently going through a phase of unprecedented technological change and must master the highly challenging conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger said in the statement. “We are combining tomorrow’s mobility with sustainable profitability.”

Currency effects contributed to lowering group revenue by 5.1 percent to 22.7 billion euros ($27.2 billion). Without the drag, sales were at a similar level from a year earlier, the company said.

BMW, the world’s second-largest luxury carmaker, is in the midst of a record rollout of new and refreshed models to recapture the sales lead in its segment from Daimler unit Mercedes-Benz. So far results have been slow, with BMW’s deliveries rising at less than half of Mercedes’ rate of 6 percent. The second half of the year will see stronger growth when sales of sport utility vehicles like the X2 compact crossover get underway, the company said last week.

The model offensive and spending on a lineup of 12 electric-only vehicles by 2025 is putting pressure on BMW’s declared goal of keeping profits from carmaking in a range of 8 percent to 10 percent. To maintain it, the carmaker is rolling out several high-end cars, such as the 8-Series coupe, that typically generate higher returns. Spending on new models and technology will rise to a record 7 billion euros ($8.4 billion) this year, a 15 percent gain over 2017.

“If you think about the fact that BMW really has this huge product offense ahead of it, it’s an extremely good result,” Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI said. “The result was very, very good.”

BMW will unveil 20 new and revised models throughout 2018, including the full-size X7 SUV.

1Q Highlights