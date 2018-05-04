Apple Shares Hit Record After Buffett Increases Investment

Apple Inc. shares hit a record after Warren Buffett told CNBC he bought an additional 75 million shares of the iPhone maker in the first quarter.

The Apple purchase, costing between $11 billion and $14 billion, adds to the almost 170 million shares that Buffett-run Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owned at the end of 2017, when it was already his biggest shareholding.

Buffett’s announcement comes after Apple reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ estimates on surging services revenue and stable iPhone performance. The numbers helped end a recent swoon in Apple stock on concern its flagship iPhone X model wasn’t selling as well as Wall Street originally hoped.

Apple shares rose as much as 3.8 percent to a record $183.65 on Friday. That valued the Cupertino, California-based company at about $900 billion. The stock is up about 8 percent so far this year.