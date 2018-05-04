American Air to End Regional Deals With ExpressJet, Trans States

American Airlines Group Inc. is cutting ties with two regional affiliates as it seeks to simplify its short-haul operations.

The world’s largest carrier won’t renew contracts with ExpressJet and Trans States when they expire in 2019, according to a memo to reservations agents seen by Bloomberg. No disruptions to customers are expected, the memo said.

The move will pare the number of American’s regional partners to seven. The aim is to provide what the company called a “seamless experience” for passengers on the mainline carrier and American Eagle, the brand used for flights by regional carriers. American had 10 such partners at the beginning of the year.

The ExpressJet service is concentrated at Dallas-Fort Worth and will migrate to SkyWest Inc., the carrier’s parent. The Trans States routes, mostly from Washington National Airport, will shift to Envoy Airlines.

“The transition from these carriers is going to be seamless for our customers,” American spokeswoman LaKesha Brown said. The airline will continue to review its regional partners as its seeks a long-term fleet simplification.

SkyWest fell 2.7 percent to $54.90 at 11:34 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 5.1 percent for the biggest intraday decline in four months. American climbed 1.8 percent to $42.88.

Representatives of SkyWest and closely held Trans States didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.