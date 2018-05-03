Venezuela Orders Arrest of 11 Banesco Universal Executives

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor ordered the arrest of 11 high-ranking executives from the nation’s largest privately-held bank, Banesco Universal, as the government struggles to bring hyperinflation under control.

Tareck William Saab accused Banesco board members, among them executive president Oscar Doval, of facilitating or hiding “attacks against the currency,” including speculating on the exchange rate and smuggling paper money out of the country.

“This board of directors acted by omission or in complicity with operators that have done a serious damage to the national economy,” Saab said at a news conference broadcast on state television.

Saab has launched a sprawling probe into alleged speculators and currency hoarders as inflation accelerates and Venezuela endures its fourth consecutive year of recession. President Nicolas Maduro has long alleged that quadruple-digit inflation and rampant shortages of consumer basics are not the fault of bad policy, but rather an “economic war” launched by his political foes to undermine his leftist administration.

“Our goal is to restore confidence to those who want to invest in the country,” Saab said. “No one, be it a banker or a tycoon, can act in such a way without justice being served.”

Representatives from Banesco declined to immediately comment on the detentions.



Cash Shortages

Banesco, which is the largest private bank measured by number of branches and handles about 20 percent of the total bank deposits in the country, has increasingly drawn the government’s ire as prices surge and cash becomes increasingly scarce. Earlier this year, ruling socialist party No. 2, Diosdado Cabello, said the government was going to begin talks to purchase the bank, which Banesco President Juan Carlos Escotet later denied.

In April, the Maduro administration said it had launched an " administrative investigation" into the bank for allegedly facilitating unverified bank transfers amid the most recent clamp down on the widely used black market.

For more than a decade, Venezuela has maintained a complicated web of price and currency controls. Authorities periodically crack down on businesses and individuals alike, sending official price checkers into shopping malls and super markets.

Officially, greenbacks trade at 69,000 bolivars per dollar, but can fetch about 800,000 on the black market.

On Wednesday, Saab announced that 134 people had been detained and over 1,300 bank accounts had been blocked, the vast majority of them belonging to Banesco.

“We are dismantling a parallel financial system in Venezuela,” Saab said. “It’s illegal and has connections outside the country.”

— With assistance by Noris Soto