Remember Argentina's Century Bond? Well, It Just Hit Record Low

Argentina earned plaudits last year when it sold $2.75 billion in century bonds, a sign that Mauricio Macri’s administration had ushered in a new phase of financial dependability.

Fast-forward to today: The bonds tumbled to a record low of 87.445 cents on the dollar as investors questioned the credibility of Argentina’s central bank and global emerging-market assets slide. The bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 300 basis points last week in what has so far been a failed attempt to cushion the sliding Argentine peso, which fell to a record today.

"Argentina, despite some significant reforms, is still left with a massive fiscal deficit and large imbalances in its external account," said Delphine Arrighi, a money manager at Old Mutual in London. "That leaves the currency under pressure and the government vulnerable to market sentiment given its large funding needs."

Treasury volatility and a dollar rally have hurt emerging-market assets during the past two weeks, leading stocks and local-currency bonds to erase this year’s gain and sending the spread on external notes to the highest in 14 months. The slump took the yield-to-maturity on Argentina’s century bonds to 8.14 percent, the highest since it was sold in June at a 7.125 percent coupon.

"Argentina did not navigate well the latest bout of volatility and as investors tried to reduce positions the correction was more pronounced than in other countries," said Greg Saichin, chief investment officer for emerging-market bonds at Allianz Global Investors in London.