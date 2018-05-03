New York Ties Record High Temperature; Now Be Ready for a Repeat

New York’s Central Park posted record-tying heat Wednesday, and may do it again today.

The temperature hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit, equaling a record set in 2001, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast is for the mercury to get back up there Thursday, which would again tie a 2001 record.

Ninety-degree days in Central Park aren’t all that common in May. Since 1870, there’s been an average of just one per year. Last year, temperatures hit 90 or more three times, with the most occurrences coming in 1939 and 1991, years with five each. The highest temperature recorded was 99 (37 Celsius) on May 19, 1962, the weather service said.

One possible reason for the Central Park ramp-up: Cold weather in April that hindered vegetation growth. Heat from the sun can be offset by “cooling water vapor” produced by plants and leafy trees on sunny days, said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist for The Weather Company, in Andover, Massachusetts.