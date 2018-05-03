IndiGo Plunges Most in More Than 2 Years as Earnings Disappoint

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., which runs India’s biggest airline, tumbled the most in more than two years after net income and revenue fell short of estimates due to a rise in fuel costs and foreign-exchange losses.

IndiGo dropped as much as 20 percent in Mumbai on Thursday, the biggest intraday decline since January 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has plunged 22 percent since touching a record on April 20, wiping out almost $2 billion in market value.

Net income dropped 73 percent to 1.18 billion rupees ($17.7 million) in the three months through March from a year ago. That compares with the average estimate of 4.99 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

The disappointing earnings come on the back of the resignation of President Aditya Ghosh last week, an announcement that triggered the sell-off. Twelve years after kick starting services, the budget airline that controls almost 40 percent of India’s air travel market is facing turbulence at a time it’s pursuing its low-cost, long-haul ambitions. The latest Airbus SE A320neo aircraft powered by some faulty Pratt & Whitney engines have hobbled operations after snags led to the grounding of many planes.

“Aditya Ghosh’s exit has rattled investors,” said Mark Martin, founder of Martin Consulting. With oil where it is, “airline stocks the world over will be affected on account of a hit on earnings and yield.”

A 44 percent jump in crude oil prices in the past year has raised fuel costs for airlines, weighing on their earnings.