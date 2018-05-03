House Chaplain Rescinds Resignation, Dares Ryan to Fire Him

The U.S. House chaplain who Speaker Paul Ryan tried to dismiss last month has rescinded his resignation, setting up a standoff with the lame-duck speaker just months before a difficult midterm election for Republicans.

Catholic priest Patrick Conroy defended his seven-year tenure as chaplain in a letter to Ryan Thursday, saying he wants to stay at least through his current two-year term unless he is “terminated” or not re-elected by House members. His letter to Ryan follows Conroy’s April 15 resignation letter that he said he felt pressured to offer.

“You may wish to outright ‘fire’ me, if you have the authority to do so,” Conroy said in his new letter Thursday. “But should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation, as you requested.”

It’s not clear whether the speaker of the House has the authority to fire the chaplain. The position is among a handful that are elected by House members, according to the House Rules, but it’s not listed as one that the Speaker can terminate.

The reversal threatens to sow conflict among Republicans already on edge about who will be their next leader following Ryan’s retirement after November’s election, when the GOP is at risk of losing the House majority. Some Republicans including Peter King of New York offered strong support for the priest after he sent his resignation letter last month, while others such as Mark Walker of North Carolina criticized his ministry.

Conroy’s new letter describes Ryan’s chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, as requesting the chaplain’s resignation in a conversation on April 13. Conroy said Burks mentioned a prayer the priest gave regarding last year’s tax legislation and “dismissively” suggested that the position should be filled by someone who isn’t Catholic.

Ryan of Wisconsin has tried to sidestep public questions about the chaplain by saying there were member complaints about his “pastoral services.” Conroy said Thursday that wasn’t the reason Burks gave in seeking his resignation, and said he “would have attempted to make the appropriate adjustments," had he known about any shortcoming.

Representative Gerald Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, said Ryan should respond by "defusing" the situation and letting Conroy serve the rest of the year in his post.

"This puts the baby right back in the lap of Paul Ryan," said Connolly in an interview. He said if Conroy serves the rest of the year, a search committee could choose someone new for the next session or decide to keep Conroy. Otherwise, said Connolly, the matter will be "festering" through the end of Ryan’s speakership.

"But think of what it took for this mild-mannered priest to do this," said Connolly. "It’s a bombshell."

Ryan’s press office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.