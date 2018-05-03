Google's Cloud Division Wins Some Business From Twitter

Twitter Inc. said it’s tapping Google for some of the social-media services’ data-storage and computing needs, the latest in a string of partnerships between the companies.

Twitter Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal wrote in a blog that the company is moving its long-term, rarely used data, known as cold data storage, to Google’s Cloud service.

Twitter also uses Hadoop, a popular open-source system for weaving remote servers together into a single, powerful computer. Agrawal said Thursday that Twitter also will run some Hadoop computing tasks on the cloud service of Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

The collaboration is a small sign of progress for Google Cloud Chief Executive Officer Diane Greene, who has been trying to win more business from large companies and lure them away from cloud leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Twitter may have been an easier sell. The social-media company has several existing partnerships with Google, including a big online search deal from 2015.