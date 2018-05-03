Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn Charged by U.S. in Diesel-Cheating Case

Volkswagen’s former chief executive officer Martin Winterkorn was charged in a Michigan federal court with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. in relation to a probe into the German automaker’s efforts to cheat U.S. diesel emissions testing, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.

Winterkorn, who stepped down from his role as CEO in September 2015 days after the scandal was revealed, was also charged with violations of the Clean Air Act.