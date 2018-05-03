Ex-Valeant Official Sought ‘Big Payday’ in Bribe Scam, Jury Told

An alias email account, fake business cards and a shell company named "Liberation" in Dutch were all part of a former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. executive’s bribery scheme that ripped off the drugmaker’s shareholders, a Manhattan jury was told.

Gary Tanner, a onetime senior director at Valeant, got a $9.7 million kickback from Andrew Davenport, the former head of Philidor Rx Services LLC, after Valeant was manipulated into paying $133 million for an option to buy the mail-order pharmacy, a federal prosecutor said Thursday at the start of their fraud and money-laundering trial.

Tanner was Davenport’s "man on the inside" at Valeant, a "double agent" who steered the company’s business to Philidor and stunted efforts of rival pharmacies, Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Kramer said. The men, who deny wrongdoing, sat quietly with their lawyers as Kramer spoke to jurors in a standing-room-only courtroom.

"Nine-point-seven million dollars -- that’s how much dirty money was pocketed by Tanner for selling his loyalty and betraying his employer," Kramer said. Tanner "showed up at work the next day and never said a word."

The 2016 case helped explain how Valeant became linked to Philidor, which the pharmaceutical giant secretly controlled and used to increase sales. Valeant disclosed the link in October 2015, beginning a long fall in the share price, sparking waves of questions about the company’s transparency and business model, and leading to accounting restatements and the exit of top executives and board members.

Kramer said the government would present extensive evidence on Tanner’s shell company and his use of an email account under the pseudonym “Brian Wilson” to communicate about the scam. She also said the jury would hear from witnesses who claim Tanner met with them in an official capacity and introduced himself as Brian Wilson. The U.S. says Tanner used the account to hide his relationship with Davenport.

Defense attorneys who argue the men’s relationship is being distorted by the government will give their opening statements to the jury later Thursday. The trial before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska is expected to last three to four weeks.

The case is U.S. v. Tanner, 17-cr-00061, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).