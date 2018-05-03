Ex-Goldman Sachs Programmer’s Conviction Upheld in New York

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. programmer Sergey Aleynikov’s conviction for stealing the bank’s computer code for its high-frequency trading platform was upheld by New York’s highest court, after the bank accused him of swiping some of its most valuable electronic secrets.

The ruling all but ends Aleynikov’s attempt to clear his name after his 2009 arrest on federal charges. He was ultimately exonerated in federal court, then arrested and convicted in state court -- only to see that conviction reinstated. His legal roller-coaster ride was capped by Thursday’s unanimous ruling by the New York Court of Appeals.

The Russian native’s story helped inspire "Flash Boys," Michael Lewis’s book about high-frequency trading, and the case was being closely watched by financial firms that are relying more heavily on computer-driven trading strategies and the programmers they are hiring to implement them.

While he faces as many as four years in prison, prosecutors have said they aren’t seeking to incarcerate him further. Aleynikov had served a year of an eight-year prison sentence before a federal appeals court threw out that conviction. Aleynikov was charged by state prosecutors in August 2012.

In its 28-page decision, the appeals court said Thursday that a person who uploads proprietary source code to a computer server is guilty of making unlawful use of secret scientific material -- an issue that had divided lower-court judges.

“Ideas begin in the mind. By its very nature, an idea, be it a symphony or computer source code, begins as intangible property,” the court said. “However, the medium upon which an idea is stored is generally physical, whether it is represented on a computer hard drive, vinyl record or compact disc.”

Defense attorney Kevin Marino, and a spokeswoman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance didn’t have an immediate comment on the decision.

Prosecutors said that on his last day of work at New York-based Goldman Sachs in June 2009, Aleynikov uploaded hundreds of thousands of lines of source code. Aleynikov’s federal case was one of the first under the Economic Espionage Act and the Interstate Transportation of Stolen Property Act. His state case was also viewed as a cutting-edge prosecution.

According to prosecutors, Aleynikov circumvented Goldman Sachs’s security, sent the code to a server in Germany, compressed and encrypted it, and took it with him to a meeting with new employers in Chicago. Prosecutors argued Aleynikov wanted it as a “cheat sheet” to start a trading system at his new job.