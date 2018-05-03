Euro-Area Inflation Unexpectedly Slows, Muddying ECB Exit Debate

Euro-area inflation unexpectedly weakened in April, a setback for European Central Bank policy makers as they edge toward paring back their unconventional stimulus.

Consumer-price growth slowed to 1.2 percent, while the core rate, which excludes highly volatile items like food, dropped to just 0.7 percent, the weakest in more than a year. Both readings were lower than economists had forecast.

Tepid Price Pressures Core inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in April, the weakest in more than a year Source: Eurostat, Bloomberg survey of economists

The cooling reflects the timing of Easter -- and its impact on airfares and package holidays -- and may not tell a true picture of underlying inflation. However, the optics won’t be welcomed by the ECB as its officials debated how and when to easing back on the monetary accelerator after years of interest-rate cuts and bond buying.

While inflation isn’t where policy makers would like, and the economy has cooled this year, President Mario Draghi has said the ECB is confident price growth will move toward its target of close to 2 percent in the medium term.

Still, his caution about the outlook was apparent after last week’s policy meeting in Frankfurt, when he said that measures of underlying inflation haven’t showed concrete evidence of improvement.

“There hasn’t been any convincing upward trend or signs that this upward trend is about to come,” Draghi said on April 26. “There are certain encouraging signs on nominal wage growth where we start seeing some movements which may support price pressures in the coming months.”

The European Commission updated its economic forecasts on Thursday, and kept its inflation predictions unchanged. It sees price growth averaging 1.5 percent this year and 1.6 percent in 2019. The ECB aims to get it to just below 2 percent over the medium term.

— With assistance by Andre Tartar, and Kristian Siedenburg