Bayer Sells Remaining Stake in Covestro 3 Years After Its IPO

Bayer AG is selling its remaining stake in Covestro AG, three years after it spun out the German plastic and chemicals maker through a stock sale.

Bayer, which owns 14.23 percent in Covestro, is selling shares to institutional investors in a deal that began after markets closed on Thursday. Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase and Co. are managing the sale, according to a statement. The 29 million shares are being sold at 75.26 euros, or about 2.2 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Proceeds will be welcome funds for Bayer as it pushes to close its $66 billion purchase of Monsanto Co. The drugmaker cut its forecast for the year Thursday, predicting sales would drop below last year’s 35 billion euros while earnings will decline by a low-single-digit percentage, hit by the strength of the euro.

Covestro shares climbed 32 percent in 2017. They’ve declined 11 percent this year amid investor fears that currently buoyant markets may be reaching a peak. The Leverkusen, Germany-based company last month reported first-quarter profit was about 6 percent ahead of estimates and signaled prices will normalize over 2018 while full-year profit will only match 2017’s record result, sending the shares down to their lowest level in six months.

Shares of Covestro fell 0.3 percent to 76.50 euros at close Thursday. Bayer still holds an exchangeable bond maturing in 2020 that can be exchanged for just under 7 percent of Covestro stock.