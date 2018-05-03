Asian Stocks Set For Mixed Start; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks headed for a mixed start as investors awaited the monthly U.S. jobs report and a rally in U.S. equities left the S&P 500 well off the session low. The dollar declined and Treasuries rose.

With Japan closed for a public holiday, no equities will trade in Tokyo and Treasuries will remain shut until the London session. Stock futures in Australia were higher, while in Hong Kong they declined. Major U.S. equity benchmark indexes are flirting with key technical levels that could signal a change in trend is coming.

Attention now turns to the health of the U.S. economy, with wages growth and jobs data coming. This comes on the back of the Federal Reserve which earlier this week kept rates on hold as expected, admitting inflation is near target without suggesting any need to accelerate its gradual hiking path. U.S. earnings season rolls on with Alibaba reporting pre-market on Friday.

David Woo, BofA Merrill Lynch head of global rates and currencies research, explains why he’s bullish on the dollar. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, materials shares gained as trade talks between the U.S. and China got underway Thursday, but both sides dialed back expectations. Talks are expected to resume on Friday. West Texas oil gained as traders weighed a rise in stockpiles against concern about U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Some key events coming up during the remainder of this week:

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists before the data reports due Friday.

Earnings season continues, with Alibaba due on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia releases its quarterly update of growth and inflation forecasts on Friday.

Berkshire Hathaway holds its annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on Saturday.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.2 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2 percent Thursday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.3 percent.

The euro held at $1.1990.

The pound bought $1.3577.

The yen was at 109.20 per dollar after jumping 0.6 percent.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased two basis points to 2.95 percent, the lowest in almost two weeks.

Commodities