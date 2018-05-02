StanChart's Winters Closes in on ROE Target in Turnaround Sign

Standard Chartered Plc’s Bill Winters is closing in on his return on equity target after three years of struggling to transform the lender.

The firm reported a 7.6 percent underlying ROE for the first quarter, up from 6.3 percent a year earlier -- and getting closer to the 8 percent target, a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong showed on Wednesday.

Standard Chartered posted the highest revenue under the leadership of Winters, who became CEO in June 2015, while limiting cost increases. The results suggest Winters, 56, may finally have some momentum behind his turnaround, building on a reinstatement of the dividend and a return to profit in 2017.

“This encouraging start to the year shows that we are firmly on the path laid out in February that will take us above an 8 percent return on equity in the medium term,” Winters said in a statement. “We are determined to pass that milestone as soon as we can in a safe and sustainable manner.”

Key numbers in the firm’s earning statements:

Operating income rose 7 percent to $3.9 billion in the first quarter, nearly matching analysts’ estimates, led by transaction banking and mortgages. That compared with the average $3.95 billion estimate of four analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News.

Statutory pretax profit rose 20 percent to $1.2 billion, close to analysts expectations.

Loan impairments were $191 million, at a similar level to the same period last year.

Costs rose 3.8 percent to $2.5 billion.

Standard Chartered lost $5 billion of revenue between 2012 and 2016 after a binge of high-risk emerging-market lending left it saddled it with billions of dollars of bad loans, money-losing businesses and misconduct penalties. Winters has cut thousands of jobs, raised capital to shore up the balance sheet, and overhauled the compliance systems.

Still, the firm remains dogged by misconduct issues, having recently been fined for transferring client assets to help dodge tax transparency rules and placing its head of compliance on leave after allegations of harassment, Bloomberg News reported last week.

In 2016 Standard Chartered set targets for an 8 percent ROE by the end of this year, rising to a 10 percent by 2020. However executives subsequently warned they’ll probably take longer to achieve them, blaming lower growth rates in Hong Kong and Singapore, uncertainty caused by the Brexit vote and unfinished global financial regulations. In 2017, ROE was 3.5 percent.