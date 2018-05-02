Spotify Sinks After Latest Subscriber Gains Disappoint Investors

Spotify Technology SA investors, who have grown increasingly bullish on the music-streaming service since its shares began trading last month, were disappointed with its latest subscriber gains.

The company reported 75 million premium users in the first quarter, a 45 percent increase from a year earlier. Though that was in line with the range of 73 million to 76 million that Spotify projected, the underwhelming results sent the shares down as much as 8.7 percent.

The reaction suggests that Spotify shareholders were expecting breakout growth from the company, which listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange last month. Spotify has pitched itself as the dominant player in music streaming, and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek has set out to claim the largest share of a market that should one day number several hundred million people.

The company’s stock fell as low as $155.20 in extended trading. It had climbed 29 percent over the past month.