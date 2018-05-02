May Is Said to Be Outnumbered in Brexit Cabinet on Customs Plan

Theresa May was outnumbered at a meeting of her inner Cabinet, according to people familiar with the matter, with Brexit backers claiming victory in what could be a blow to the prime minister’s authority.

Ministers met to discuss what the future relationship with Europe should look like, and specifically two possible customs arrangements -- one backed by May and one favored by Brexit supporters. Three people familiar with the meeting said that ministers had split six-five against the “customs partnership” proposed by May’s office.

Brexit backers believe they have killed off that plan, which would see a closer and more complicated relationship with the EU than the one favored by supporters of a clean break.

Another person rejected the account, saying there had been no vote, and that if there had been, it wouldn’t have gone that way. The government promised more thinking on the proposals, with ministers telling officials to go and do more work on both the options under consideration.

The prime minister reiterated that she wants Britain to leave the EU’s customs union. The two proposals are meant as alternatives to that. One of those who spoke, on condition of anonymity, about the meeting, said there had been agreement that there were problems with both of the models under consideration.

The EU has pushed back against both models. The main concern with the plan favored by the Brexit supporters is that it probably wouldn’t go far enough to convince Ireland and the EU that no hard border would emerge on the island of Ireland. That is a key condition and if it’s not satisfied, the risk of a messy no-deal Brexit increases.

