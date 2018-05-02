A Letter From Our Editor-in-Chief About the New Bloomberg Digital

Dear Reader,

As editor-in-chief, I usually try to keep out of your way. But today marks an important moment for us: We’re launching a subscription business for Bloomberg Digital, with a redesigned website, a twice-daily regional newsletter and a host of other new features. And it deserves a brief explanation.

We have given Bloomberg.com a cleaner look and simplified our consumer app. We have also expanded our in-depth reporting in areas that we think you will appreciate—from economics and deals to wealth and opinion. You can now get text-to-audio that will read the news to you. To start your day, you can get The Bloomberg Open, a virtual newspaper delivered straight to your phone; and as you leave work, you will receive The Bloomberg Close. Both these newsletters will come in three regional editions—Europe, Asia and the Americas.

John Micklethwait

Our paywall will be a metered one. At launch, you can view 10 articles each month at no charge, as well as 30 minutes of the Bloomberg TV livestream daily. After 10 articles, we will ask you to become a digital subscriber. You can find detailed information at www.bloomberg.com/help. But, at launch, here are your two options:

Digital , at $34.99 per month (after a $9.99 monthly trial offer for the first six months), includes full access to Bloomberg.com, Bloomberg mobile and tablet apps, a livestream of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg videos, podcasts and subscriber-only daily newsletters.

All Access, at $39.99 per month (after a $9.99 monthly trial offer for the first six months), includes unlimited digital access to all the content mentioned above, as well as the weekly Bloomberg Businessweek magazine and access to BloombergLIVE exclusive events.

So we are changing some things at Bloomberg. But our core mission remains the same—to provide you with the definitive chronicle of capitalism, in all its forms. We have built our name on smart, objective and data-based journalism from around the globe. We welcome your feedback—and thank you for reading this.

Yours sincerely,

Editor-in-Chief

Bloomberg