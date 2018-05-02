Ahead of Trade Talks, China Says It Won’t Submit to U.S. ‘Threats’

China won’t succumb to “threats” from the U.S., a senior government official said, hours before talks are set to begin Thursday with a delegation of the Trump administration’s top trade policy officials.

The official said the government won’t accept any U.S. preconditions for negotiations such as abandoning its long-term advanced manufacturing ambitions or narrowing the trade gap by $100 billion, said the official, who asked not to be named, citing protocol.

Trump administration officials this week have already lowered expectations for a breakthrough, saying the trip could be cut short if it’s not satisfactory and that President Donald Trump will have the final say on accepting any deals.

China’s unique political system and centralized leadership mean that it will have more endurance should a trade war break out, the official said. China won’t compromise on its core interests, and is prepared for all possible outcomes of the meeting, the official said, declining to give further details of the talks.

Vice Premier Liu He, the top economic adviser to President Xi Jinping, will lead the delegation meeting Thursday and Friday with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and White House advisers Larry Kudlow and Peter Navarro.

— With assistance by Miao Han, and Peter Martin