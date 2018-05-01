Gunmaker Vista Plans to Drop Assault Rifles to Focus on Bullets

Vista Outdoor Inc., which has drawn criticism in recent months for owning a firearms business, announced plans to unload its gun brand -- though it will stick to selling bullets.

The company’s Savage firearms will be up for sale as part of a “strategic business transformation plan,” Vista said on Tuesday.

“Our review identified product categories that are core to the company’s long-term business strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Chris Metz said in a statement. “Vista Outdoor is excited about the potential of each of our core businesses, particularly ammunition, which is our largest core business.”

In addition to shedding guns, Vista plans to offload products like its Bell bike helmets and Jimmy Styks paddle boards. The gun brand on the chopping block, Savage, focuses on modern sporting rifles -- the kind of assault-style weapons that have drawn scrutiny in the wake of mass shootings.

Vista said the move will provide additional cash that could be used to reinvest in its remaining products, possibly through acquisitions. The Bell, Giro, Blackburn, Jimmy Styks, Savage and Stevens brands are all up for sale at this time, spokeswoman Amanda Covington said in an email.

Vista’s strategic review began in November, but pressure mounted on the company following a February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. REI and other retailers cut ties with Vista, even though didn’t sell the company’s guns.