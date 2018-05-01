T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs State Case for Merger at FCC

By
Todd Shields
  • Legere and Claure appear at agency, where they need approval
  • Regulators may be concerned about reduction of competition

Pedestrians pass in front of a T-Mobile US Inc. store in New York.

 Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

The leaders of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. appeared at the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday to begin laying the groundwork for their proposed $26.5 billion merger, according to an agency official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting wasn’t public.

T-Mobile’s John Legere and Sprint’s Marcelo Claure met with FCC officials and laid out much the same case that the companies have presented in public since announcing T-Mobile’s proposed purchase of its smaller rival on April 29, said the official.

Meetings had been scheduled with Commissioner Michael O’Rielly, a Republican, and Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, was traveling in Mississippi on Tuesday. Legere has said he talked to Pai after the deal was announced on Sunday.

The tie-up of the third- and fourth-largest U.S. mobile providers needs to receive approval from the FCC and clear antitrust regulators at the Justice Department.

Tara Darrow, a T-Mobile spokeswoman, when asked about Legere’s schedule, replied in an email saying, “We don’t have anything to share on John’s plans in DC.”

