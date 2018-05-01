Suicide Bombers in Northeast Nigeria Kill at Least 27 People

Bombings at a mosque and a market in Nigeria’s northeastern Adamawa state left at least 27 people dead and 56 others injured, according to a government spokesman.

Two suicide bombers carried out the attacks in the town of Mubi within a five-minute interval on Tuesday, Ahmad Sajoh, a spokesman of the state government, said by phone. “The first suicide bomber targeted the mosque at afternoon prayers, while the other one exploded at a market where second-hand clothes are being sold,” he said.

The attacks were probably carried out by members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which has waged a violent campaign to impose its version of Islamic law since 2009.

— With assistance by Tope Alake