Dollar Extends Gain; Asian Stocks to Nudge Higher: Markets Wrap

The dollar climbed and Treasuries fell as U.S. stocks rose, with Asian equity markets set to edge higher as trading resumes after holidays. Apple Inc. results boosted Nasdaq futures.

Futures on equity gauges in Japan and Australia pointed to gains. Suppliers to Apple may move in Asian trading after revenue and profit at the iPhone maker beat analysts’ estimates, lifting its shares in post-market U.S. trading. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed but remained below 3 percent. China reopens after a two-day holiday.

Market focus Wednesday will be on the Federal Reserve meeting. Investors will be watching closely for any signals that policy makers will raise interest rates another three times this year. Later in the week there’s the U.S. payrolls report.

State Street CEO, Jay Hooley, discusses investing surrounding geopolitical uncertainty and the role of ETFs. Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil held on to losses after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose by more than expected last week.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting Wednesday.

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists.

Earnings season continues with HSBC Holdings Inc. and Tesla Inc.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average added 0.5 percent.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.6 percent to the highest in almost 16 weeks.

The euro was at $1.1992.

The pound bought $1.3614.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.85 per dollar, touching the weakest in more than 12 weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.96 percent.

Commodities