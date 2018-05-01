Armenian Parliament Fails to Elect Protest Leader as Premier

People gather at Republic Square in support of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, Armenia on May 1, 2018.

Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan failed in his attempt to become prime minister after the ruling Republican party refused to back his candidacy amid massive street demonstrations.

Pashinyan, who’s termed the protest movement a “velvet revolution,” gained 45 votes, eight short of the majority he needed to become premier in place of Armenia’s longtime ruler, Serzh Sargysan, who resigned last week as tens of thousands joined opposition demonstrations. The result means parliament will vote again in a week, and a repeat of the result will trigger early elections.

“Any power that declares war on its own people, doesn’t have the right to exist,” Pashinyan said Wednesday, addressing Republicans in the legislature in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital. “There’s no scenario where the people won’t win. You’re just playing with time and it’s not dignified for you or your party.”

The decision threatens to plunge the tiny Caucasus republic deeper into political crisis. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Yerevan’s main square to support Pashinyan, who’d warned that the Republicans may try to retain power and thwart his candidacy. Amid public anger at poverty and corruption, Pashinyan led protests last month to oust Sargsyan, who sought to prolong his decade-long rule by switching jobs following constitutional changes that concentrated power in the premier’s hands.

There are also potential implications beyond Armenia’s borders. Russia, which has close political and economic ties with the former Soviet republic as well as a key military base there, has complained in the past about revolutions in what it deems its back yard, alleging meddling by Western powers.

‘Ultimatums, Expletives’

As tensions spiraled, President Armen Sarkissian sought to mediate. Pashinyan warned that his supporters would blockade the parliament if the Republicans nominated acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan to succeed Sargsyan. Karapetyan would remain in office until the elections if parliament fails to appoint Pashinyan next week.

The Republicans announced at the weekend that the party wouldn’t nominate a candidate, though it remained unclear before the vote whether they’d accept Pashinyan. The Republicans hold 58 of parliament’s 105 seats, while Pashinyan’s Yelk, or Way Out, coalition only has nine.

“Ultimatums and expletives aren’t the way to take political decisions,” Vahram Baghdasaryan, leader of the Republicans’ parliamentary faction told Pashinyan.

President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Karapetyan last week and stressed the importance of respecting the results of 2017 parliamentary elections, which gave the Republicans its majority, according to a Kremlin statement.