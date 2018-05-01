Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments

In Apple’s second-quarter results, the standout is services revenue, up 31 percent from a year ago and 8 percent from the preceding three months. That sequential growth in services contrasts with a sequential decline in every other segment. That’s sales from the App Store, iTunes, Apple Music and Apple Pay of $9.2 billion in the quarter.

Apple has recently started offering cheaper student pricing and family plans for Apple Music.

Apple recently said Apple Music has 40 million users.

Fun fact: Apple’s quarterly service revenue is more than three times Twitter’s annual sales.

