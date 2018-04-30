President Donald Trump hinted he plans to withdraw from the Iran nuclear accord, but that he may be willing to negotiate a new agreement with the Islamic Republic.

"I’m not telling you what I’m doing but a lot of people think they know,” Trump said of a May 12 deadline to continue waiving U.S. sanctions under the deal. “We’ll make a decision. That doesn’t mean we won’t negotiate a real agreement.”

Shortly before Trump spoke, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country has proof Iran had a secret program to build nuclear weapons, citing what he described as Iranian documents. Iran “didn’t come clean” to the International Atomic Energy Agency, as required by the 2015 deal limiting its nuclear program, he said.

“That is just not an acceptable situation,” Trump said Monday at a joint press conference at the White House with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added that Netanyahu’s announcement vindicated his past skepticism of the deal.

“I think if anything what’s happening today and what’s happened over the last little while and what we’ve learned has really shown that I’ve been 100 percent right,” Trump said.