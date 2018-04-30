Trump’s Approval Rating Rises to 42%, Highest Gallup Reading in 11 Months

President Donald Trump’s job approval rating rose to its highest level in almost a year, according to polling data released Monday by Gallup.

Closing In Gap between percentage of Americans who approve and disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president smallest since May '17 Source: Gallup

The portion of Americans who approve of the job Trump is doing as president rose to 42 percent in the week ending April 29, up four percentage points from the prior period. It’s the highest reading for the president since the week ending May 7, 2017, when he received the same 42 percent approval rating.

The gap between disapproval and approval of the president also narrowed to the smallest in nearly a year.

Starting in January, Gallup began updating approval figures on a weekly, rather than daily, basis. Results are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 U.S. adults.