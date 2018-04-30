The U.S. Just Borrowed $488 Billion, a Record High for the First Quarter

The U.S. Treasury borrowed $488 billion from January through March, a record high for the quarter, as the department increased its cash buffer and prepares for widening budget deficits.

During the first three months of this year, the department borrowed about $47 billion more than it had previously estimated, according to a statement released Monday in Washington. The end-of-March cash balance was $290 billion, compared with an initial estimate of $210 billion.

The Treasury’s debt-management plans were complicated earlier this year by a political fight that was resolved when lawmakers agreed to suspend the federal debt limit in a two-year budget agreement in February.

The U.S.’s need to issue more Treasuries is expected to grow as the fiscal picture deteriorates. The budget deficit widened to $600 billion halfway through the fiscal year, as spending increased at three times the pace of revenue growth in the October-to-March period, according to Treasury figures released earlier this month.

Tax and spending measures approved by Congress and President Donald Trump are expected to push the budget gap to $804 billion in the current fiscal year, from $665 billion in fiscal 2017, and then surpass $1 trillion by 2020, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

In an accompanying statement about the state of the economy, the Treasury said tax changes are “poised to underpin near-term consumption and investment” and “the stage is set for a pick-up in growth over the near term.”

The Treasury expects to issue $75 billion in net marketable debt from April through June, assuming the cash balance continues to rise by the end of June to $360 billion, the department said. The April-June borrowing estimate is $101 billion less than its previous forecast, which was partly driven by the higher cash flows, the department said.

In the July-September quarter, the Treasury plans to borrow a net $273 billion, assuming a cash balance of $350 billion by the end of that period.

— With assistance by Brendan Murray