Theresa May Appoints Sajid Javid as U.K. Home Secretary

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Sajid Javid as home secretary, Bloomberg News reports.

He is a former managing director at Deutsche Bank AG, who has also served as business secretary and culture secretary. He supported remaining in the European Union in the 2016 referendum although he also describes himself, like many Conservatives, as a euroskeptic.

Javid’s promotion comes after May lost key ally Amber Rudd, who resigned from the interior ministry position late Sunday over the so-called Windrush immigration scandal.

A high-achiever, Javid became a vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank aged just 25. He now becomes the first ethnic minority holder of the Home Office in the post’s 236-year history.

