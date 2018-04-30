Japanese Stocks Set to Edge Lower; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks were set for a muted session with many major markets shut for holidays after U.S. equities closed lower. The dollar extended its recent advance.

Equity index futures signaled a marginally lower start for Japan and Australia after the S&P 500 Index finished Monday at the session lows. The yield on 10-year Treasuries slipped to 2.95 percent. The Aussie dollar was little changed ahead of the central bank meeting Tuesday where it is expected to hold amid below-target inflation and constrained household spending. Markets are closed in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and much of Europe, though not in the U.K.

Sell What in May? History shows U.S. assets have outperformed in May to September period Source: Bloomberg

As the month of May gets underway, focus turns to central bank policy and economic data. Investors will closely watch for whether the Federal Reserve makes more explicit its threat to raise interest rates three more times this year, for a total of four in 2018. With the dollar ticking higher, foreign-exchange traders are also asking whether the U.S. currency’s bout of strength has legs or will fade as sellers emerge at key technical levels.

Elsewhere, oil gained after Israel accused Iran of having a secret plan to continue building nuclear weapons. Gold fell.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Open Market Committee begins a two-day meeting on Tuesday. The rates decision is Wednesday.

Golden Week continues in Japan, with public holidays Thursday and Friday. China is shut Monday and Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy decision is out Tuesday.

The European Commission presents its spring economic forecasts, which include projections for growth, inflation, debt and deficit.

Payroll gains in the U.S. probably picked up in April, with the unemployment rate forecast to drop to 4 percent, according to surveys of economists.

Earnings season continues, with Apple Inc. headlining. Other high profile results include Pfizer Inc., HSBC Holdings Inc. and Tesla Inc.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1 percent in Chicago trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.8 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.3 percent to the highest in more than 15 weeks.

The euro was at $1.2078, the weakest in more than 15 weeks.

The pound traded at $1.3767, the weakest in two months.

The yen held at 109.26 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 2.95 percent.

Commodities