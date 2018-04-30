Japan's Old School Power Players Face Nuclear Threat From Within

Japan’s traditional regional utilities, already defending their territory against nimbler new entrants, face a fresh threat: one of their own is now stealing customers away thanks to cheaper nuclear-powered electricity rates.

Kansai Electric Power Co. is one of a few utilities to restart atomic power plants, which will allow it to offer cheaper rates as it continues its expansion outside of its traditional region, General Manager Michiya Sakata told press on Friday after releasing earnings. Seven-Eleven Japan said on Thursday that over 3,000 of its stores will switch contracts to Kansai Electric from utilities including Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Shikoku Electric Power Co. due in part to cheaper rates and a cleaner mix.

The Cost of Power Nuclear electricity is Japan's cheapest form of power Source: Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

“We can’t compete in terms of price,” Tokyo Electric President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said Thursday when asked about how it would compete with lower rates from Kansai Electric. “We will try to gain customers by offering a wide variety of services or bundle power with gas sales.”

Japan’s regional utilities have been losing customers since the market was liberalized in 2016 allowing households and small businesses to pick providers for the first time. Since the reforms, incumbents have spent most of their effort competing against new entrants, ranging from cell phone carriers to gas suppliers who bundled power sales with other services to offer cheaper overall prices.

The Big Switch Regional utilities have lost 7 million low-voltage contracts since the 2016 market reform Source: OCCTO

Osaka-based Kansai, which was the only one of 10 regional power utilities to see fuel costs decline in the year ended March, lowered its electricity rates for customers inside its region last year after restarting atomic units and is mulling another cut.

“Competition is very tough right now, and we only expect it to get tougher,” Shikoku Electric Deputy Director Kenji Sagawa said during a briefing in Tokyo Thursday. “We are losing to both new providers and incumbent regional players.”